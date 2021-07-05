AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Banner stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.