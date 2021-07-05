AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,112 shares of company stock worth $11,888,148 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.68 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

