AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $323,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in APA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in APA by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Shares of APA opened at $21.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.49. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.