AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 801.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 72,491 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,387 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

