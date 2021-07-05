AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI opened at $86.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.