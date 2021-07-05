Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post $45.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.68 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $195.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $212.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $239.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 471.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 306,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,371. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

