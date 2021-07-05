Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s (NYSE:AGCB) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s (NYSE:AGCB) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $10.25 on Monday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,292,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,950,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,713,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,513,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.