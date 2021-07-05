Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT opened at $9.34 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.