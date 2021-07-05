Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Buys 106,183 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 6.3% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $201,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 36,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 739,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

