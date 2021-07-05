Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

