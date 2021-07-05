Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 48.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,092 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,282,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 442,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.