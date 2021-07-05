Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,711 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 1.2% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $37,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

AAP stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.05. The company had a trading volume of 522,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $211.16. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

