Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,403 shares of company stock worth $3,161,435 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

