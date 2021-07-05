Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atkore by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATKR stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

