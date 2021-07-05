Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in LendingTree by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 22.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in LendingTree by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $210.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.01.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

