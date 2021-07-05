Amalgamated Bank Sells 586 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $77.25 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

