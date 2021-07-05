Amalgamated Bank Sells 659 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $44,953,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

