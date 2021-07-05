Amalgamated Bank Sells 673 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.32 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

