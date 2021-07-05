Amalgamated Bank Sells 749 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

UBSI opened at $36.58 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

