Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,510.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.