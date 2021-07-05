American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

