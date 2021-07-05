American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 239,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,880. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

