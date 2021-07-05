Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.