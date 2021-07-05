Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 1,616,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

