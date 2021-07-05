Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $318.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,315 shares in the company, valued at $115,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,394 shares of company stock valued at $300,113. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

