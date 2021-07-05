Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $170.67 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

