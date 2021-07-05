Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce $27.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $128.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.01 million to $134.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $164.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million.

Several research firms have commented on EGLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

EGLX traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $6.29. 669,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,737. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.