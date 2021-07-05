Analysts Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

