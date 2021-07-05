Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. National Vision posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64. National Vision has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

