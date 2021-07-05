Analysts Anticipate Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics reported sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of ONTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 434,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.