Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report sales of $16.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.93 million. Agenus reported sales of $26.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $158.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.52. 1,677,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,027. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,358 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth about $7,164,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

