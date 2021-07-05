Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post $1.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $211.33. The stock had a trading volume of 467,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,902. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

