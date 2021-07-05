Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113,950 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,131,000 after buying an additional 1,449,120 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP remained flat at $$5.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,261,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

