Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Jul 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $414.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

