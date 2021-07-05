Analysts Set Capita plc (LON:CPI) Target Price at GBX 61.40

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 331,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,131,050.

LON CPI traded up GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 38.95 ($0.51). 4,068,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £656.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

