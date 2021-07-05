Analysts Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $15.22

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Evolus stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,571. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

