Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $112.35

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.35.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after buying an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,446,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE opened at $92.80 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

