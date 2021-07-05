Analysts Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price at $19.20

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

IMXI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 175,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,287. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $609.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 30.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

