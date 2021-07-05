Analysts Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price at $19.20

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
IMXI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 175,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,287. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $609.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 30.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
