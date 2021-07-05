Analysts Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Target Price at $58.00

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

SHNWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

