Analyzing First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 27.25% 7.67% 0.91% Banner 23.72% 8.88% 0.97%

98.3% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Banner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.87 $185.75 million $1.45 20.09 Banner $617.76 million 3.03 $115.93 million $3.37 15.97

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Banner. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Hawaiian pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Hawaiian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 Banner 0 2 1 1 2.75

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential downside of 19.76%. Banner has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Summary

Banner beats First Hawaiian on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 54 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 155 branch offices, including 152 Banner Bank branches and three Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 18 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

