Analyzing PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. PC Connection has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than PC Connection.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.49 $7.02 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.46 $55.76 million $2.15 21.20

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

PC Connection beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

