Analyzing Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Curative Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.19 $31.53 million $0.78 9.27 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viemed Healthcare and Curative Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.89%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -34.17, suggesting that its stock price is 3,517% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Curative Biotechnology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

