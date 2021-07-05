ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Lessened by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,979 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $95,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.17 on Monday, reaching $353.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,179. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.08 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

