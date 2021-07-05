Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Position Increased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Anterix worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.45. 2,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.48. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.