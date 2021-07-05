Anyswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $147,051.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $32.52 million and approximately $147,051.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00005166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00133947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00168498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,250.94 or 1.01421927 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

