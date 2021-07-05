Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $163,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.63. 868,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

