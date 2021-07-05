Apexium Financial LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.3% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG opened at $330.68 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $243.34 and a 52-week high of $330.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.30.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.