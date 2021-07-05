Apexium Financial LP Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $134.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

