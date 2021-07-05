Apexium Financial LP Sells 81 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $146,573,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $223,426,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,855 shares of company stock worth $66,265,555. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

