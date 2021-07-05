APG Asset Management N.V. Has $15.86 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

